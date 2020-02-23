Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Opening Day is fast approaching and the Red Sox still have some questions surrounding them.

Boston needs a fifth starter (unless they indeed elect to go the opener route), Alex Verdugo likely won’t be ready for Opening Day and even though Chris Sale believes he’ll be good to go come March 26, it still isn’t 100 percent confirmed.

After a mediocre 84-win 2019 season a year after winning the World Series, many wonder how the Red Sox will fare in 2020. And according to oddsmakers, they believe fans should anticipate much of the same.

Boston is +900 to win the American League East. The New York Yankees are the favorite at -500, according to Oddshark. As for the World Series? The Red Sox are pegged at +3000, or 16th-best chance in Major League Baseball, to reach the Fall Classic.

The Yankees (+350) and Los Angeles Dodgers (+400) are the current favorites.

Of course, a lot can happen between now and October.

Opening Day for Boston is March2 26 against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Thumbnail photo via Gregory J. Fisher/USA TODAY Sports Images