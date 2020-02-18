It’s no secret that the Boston Red Sox had a tough offseason following the 2019 MLB season.
On Monday, principal owner John Henry, chairman Tom Werner and president and CEO Sam Kennedy addressed Red Sox fans and media in a press conference. NESN’s Adam Pellerin asks Peter Abraham of the Boston Globe about his thoughts on the press conference in the “Story Behind The Story” on “NESN Sports Update,” presented by Sullivan Tire.
Hear Abraham’s takeaways in the video above.
Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports