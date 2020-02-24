Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Opening Day is right around the corner, but the Red Sox still have some questions surrounding them.

Boston will need to decide whether to go with a fifth starter or use the opener method, for one. But it also will need to decide whether Chris Sale is healthy enough come March 26.

Sale, whose 2019 season ended prematurely due to elbow inflammation, has been battling pneumonia and got a slower start to spring training than his teammates. The good news, though, is that his elbow is healthy.

So, will the southpaw be ready when the 2020 season begins?

“I think I’m going to be ready for it but those aren’t my calls to make,” Sale said, per MassLive’s Christopher Smith.

Only time will tell if Sale will take the hill against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images