Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Like everyone in Red Sox nation, Nathan Eovaldi is sad to see Mookie Betts go.

Betts and David Price reportedly were sent to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday in a three-team deal that delivered outfielder Alex Verdugo and pitching prospect Brusdar Graterol to Boston. Eovaldi reacted to the news Wednesday will speaking to reporters at the Red Sox’s spring training facility in Fort Myers, Fla.

“It’s unfortunate, I guess,” Eovaldi said. “Having (Price) a part of the staff, he was a big guy for us. And then, of course, losing Mookie — top of the lineup, right field, everything — it’s unfortunate. But we have guys that are gonna be able to fill in those roles as well.”

Nathan Eovaldi opens up about Mookie Betts and David Price: “It’s unfortunate” pic.twitter.com/kiabQCUTIN — NESN (@NESN) February 5, 2020

Obviously, it’s nearly impossible to replace a player of Betts’ caliber. The 27-year-old truly is a once-in-a-generation talent.

That said, the Red Sox still have enough talent — and young assets — to be competitive this season and beyond.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images