The Boston Red Sox officially attempt to put a tumultuous offseason behind them Monday when they hold their first team workout in Fort Myers, Fla.

Red Sox owner John Henry, chairman Tom Werner and president/CEO Sam Kennedy spent part of the first day meeting with the media in Florida at an annual press conference.

The press conference can be seen in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Jonathan Dyer/USA TODAY Sports Images