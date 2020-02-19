It’s official: Brock Holt is a member of the Milwaukee Brewers, and his highly successful time in Boston has come to a close.

The utilityman signed with the Brewers on a one-year contract with an option for a second. The Red Sox will try to fill the void left by the 31-year-old not only on the field but in the clubhouse.

Because of his community work, especially with the Jimmy Fund, Holt was not just a favorite of his teammates but fans also loved him, and he clearly had an undeniably close relationship with people across the city and region. So it should come as no surprise that he got a nice sendoff Wednesday afternoon from the Red Sox.

Thank you for everything on & off the field, Brock. pic.twitter.com/N0jpU4n40j — Red Sox (@RedSox) February 19, 2020

Holt spent seven seasons with the Red Sox, winning two World Series after beginning his career in Pittsburgh. The best season of his career came in 2015 when he was named an All-Star, finishing the season with a .280 batting average while collecting a career-high 127 hits. On Boston’s run to the 2018 World Series title, Holt hit for the first cycle in MLB postseason history in Boston’s decisive 16-1 win over the Yankees in Game 3 of the American League Division Series.

Thumbnail photo via Richard Mackson/USA TODAY Sports Images