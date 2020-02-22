Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Eduardo Rodriguez’s spring training did not get off to the start he hoped for.

The Red Sox pitcher, who was scheduled to be Saturday’s starter for Boston’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays, was scratched due to a left knee injury. Rodriguez fell while throwing live batting practice and still was bothered by the soreness Saturday.

There is some good news, though.

“This is a minor thing. At least right now it certainly is,” interim manager Ron Roenicke said, per The Boston Globe’s Peter Abraham. “He’s still a little uncomfortable with it but it’s better every day.”

Rodriguez also doesn’t seem too concerned about it.

“I know how it is when something is really, really bad,” he said. “This wasn’t anything close to the right knee … threw a normal bullpen. Everything feels great.”

The southpaw suffered a more serious right knee injury in similar fashion back in 2017 when he fell off the bullpen mound. He would end up making his scheduled start, but surrendered four home runs to the Baltimore Orioles.

Rodriguez will throw Monday at JetBlue Park.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images