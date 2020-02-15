Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins found themselves down against the Detroit Red Wings after one period of play.

The Bruins’ powerplay has been among the league’s best all season long, but a good read by Red Wings’ Darren Helm changed their fortunes 3:12 into the first. Helm managed to steal a Torey Krug pass that was intended for David Pastrnak, and bring it down the ice to get a goal by swatting in his own rebound against Tuukka Rask.

This is the fifth shorthanded goal against the Black and Gold this season.

For more on Helm’s shorthanded goal, check out the “Amica Coverage Cam” video above, presented by Amica Mutual Insurance.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images