It’s been a busy, yet bittersweet week in the sports world.

Sunday marks one week since the sudden death of Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna. The Bryants were two of nine people killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif., which currently remains under investigation.

While many fans mourn, however, the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Cheifs have been gearing up for Super Bowl LIV. Much of the festivities have been somewhat overshadowed by the Bryants’ deaths, though athletes across the country have found endless ways to honor the late Los Angeles Lakers legend.

Niners cornerback Richard Sherman is the latest athlete to pay tribute to Bryant, wearing one of his classic No. 8 jerseys to Hard Rock Stadium in Miami ahead of the big game.

Check it out, via FOX Sports:

#MambaMentality@49ers CB Richard Sherman arrives to Super Bowl LIV wearing a Kobe jersey. 💜💛 pic.twitter.com/vo7pW6aUR7 — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) February 2, 2020

Awesome.

Thumbnail photo via Stan Szeto/USA TODAY Sports