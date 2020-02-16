Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Rob Gronkowski made sure Camille Kostek’s first trip to Disney World was a memorable one.

The former New England Patriots tight end and his supermodel girlfriend spent their Valentine’s Day weekend at “The Most Magical Place on Earth.” And, unsurprisingly, the power couple Instagrammed about it.

Here’s Gronk’s post:

“Happy Valentines Day to my baby! We ran around Disney World for 10 hours riding all the kiddie and adult rides! What a day it was! Much love ❤️!!”

And here’s Kostek’s comment:

“My first time to Disney and it couldn’t have been better ❤️ I love you foreva eva.”

Whether any of this means Gronkowski will return to the Patriots next season remains to be seen. It probably does, though.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images