James Harden and Russell Westbrook made headlines Tuesday, but not for what you’d expect.

The two Houston Rockets stars were unveiled as GQ’s newest cover stars. Harden and Westbrook grace the magazine’s cover as the “most stylish duo in sports.”

The two All-Stars paid homage to the hip-hop group OutKast in the photoshoot.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images