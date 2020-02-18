Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

UPDATE, 8:40 p.m. ET: Ryan Newman has been helped from his car by the AMR safety team, according to FOX’s Mike Joy. He’s been placed in an ambulance and is being taken to a local hospital.

Check out the full update below:

Mike Joy and Jeff Gordon provide an update on Ryan Newman's status. pic.twitter.com/1lppd0zazz — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) February 18, 2020

ORIGINAL STORY: A wreck in the 2020 Daytona 500 appears to have left one driver in a scary situation.

Ryan Newman was in the lead during the final lap of Monday night’s race car was thrust into the air, flipping over several times before skidding to a stop.

(You can check out the crash here.)

But Newman did not immediately emerge from his car after crash, and the Roush Fenway Racing driver appeared to still be trapped in his car after the race was finished.

A stretcher was brought out to Newman’s car and crews utilized black screens to prevent the public from viewing the scene, according to WFTV’s Joe Kepner. The media was asked to leave the pits, as well.

(You can see clips of the scene here and here, via Kepner.)

Newman’s condition currently is unknown.

Thumbnail photo via Peter Casey/USA TODAY Sports Images