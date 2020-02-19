Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Not even the most optimistic of NASCAR fans could’ve foreseen the latest update on Ryan Newman.

Roush Fenway Racing on Wednesday revealed that Newman, who has been hospitalized since his horrifying, last-lap crash in Monday’s Daytona 500, is alert, walking and generally improving. The organization did not disclose the nature of Newman’s injuries, which previously were described as “serious” but not life-threatening.

RFR also shared a photo of Newman with his two daughters, and the picture surely will stun anyone who saw Newman’s crash and has followed this story.

Here’s the update and the photo:

Ryan Newman continues to show great improvement after Monday night’s last-lap accident at Daytona International Speedway.

The veteran driver is fully alert and walking around Halifax Medical Center. True to his jovial nature, he has also been joking around with staff, friends and family while playing with his two daughters.

Ryan continues to express his appreciation for the outpouring of support from across the country, and he and his family are grateful for the immense level of support that has been provided by the NASCAR community and beyond.

We will continue to provide information as it becomes available.

Obviously, that’s about as encouraging of a development as anybody could’ve hoped for.

Roush has not shared any details about who — if anyone — will drive the No. 6 Ford Mustang in Sunday’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

