Saturday is Rare Disease Day and Sanofi Genzyme is doing its best to raise awareness.

The Cambridge, Mass.-based biotechnology company is attempting to raise awareness with a massive global initiative, Pledge4Rare, aimed at bringing together the rare disease community to raise awareness of the more than 7,000 different diseases that affect more than 350 million people around the world today.

Sanofi Genzyme sponsored a 5K Run/1 Mile Walk on Rare Disease Day for the fourth straight year as they attempt to attack rare disease and raise awareness as they have for now over four decades.

Rob Long, former Syracuse University Punter, is someone who has been afflicted with one of the many rare diseases. He was diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer in 2010 and was told he only had roughly 36 months to live. Long still is here today thanks to the extensive research and awareness that followed.

“It’s because of research and efforts and resources that were poured into funding research long before I ever was diagnosed,” Long said on NESN’s Boston Red Sox spring training coverage. “I’ve been given an opportunity to have a second chance at life and you need to use that to support the rare disease community.”

Every dollar donated for the Rare Disease Day run and walk goes directly to the National Organization of Rare Disorders.

