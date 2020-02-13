Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

(UPDATE 9:36 p.m. ET) — Sean Kuraly returned to the bench for the start of the third period.

(ORIGINAL STORY) — Just as the Bruins were getting healthier, another one was shaken up.

Boston was building momentum during its game against the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday, building a 3-1 lead thanks to a hat trick from David Pastrnak. But it suffered a loss to one of its forward late in the second period.

Sean Kuraly and Charlie McAvoy collided at center ice, leaving Kuraly a bit shaken up. The forward headed to the tunnel and did not return for the remainder of the period.

The forward has five goals and 14 assists in 56 games for the Bruins.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images