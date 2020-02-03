Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

For better or worse, the Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show created quite the response on social media.

The performance, which primarily featured Shakira and Jennifer Lopez, filled the stage at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami as the Kansas City Chiefs took on the San Francisco 49ers.

Shakira opened with “She Wolf” before including a few of her hits like “Whenever, Wherever” and “Hips Don’t Lie.” Lopez featured a few of her chart-topping hits of her own like “Jenny from the Block,” “Ain’t it Funny” and “Waiting for Tonight.”

The pair showcased a local flavor while adding singer Bad Bunny to the mix on stage as well.

You can watch snippets of the halftime show, below and here:

Of course, and much like many halftime shows that came before it, this year’s created some Internet moments that will likely live on forever.

Shakira, specifically, had one of those with a strange snake tongue-like display. It created quite a response.

What the food in my microwave sees before I eat it pic.twitter.com/xMOFtplPCO — Emerson Lotzia, Jr. (@EmersonLotzia) February 3, 2020

You: The Patriots’ dynasty is over! Bill Belichick: pic.twitter.com/xQQAY8i1CE — Pats Pulpit (@patspulpit) February 3, 2020

And the Internet stays undefeated.

Thumbnail photo via Peter Casey/USA TODAY Sports Images