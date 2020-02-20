Tom Brady’s impending free agency saga has been the talk of the NFL. But there’s another quarterback who is a better asset, according to Shannon Sharpe.

The Hall of Famer-turned-talking head did a side-by-side comparison Wednesday morning on FS1’s “Undisputed” between the New England Patriots’ Tom Brady and the New Orleans Saints’ Drew Brees. Despite both being over 40 years old (42 and 41, respectively), he claims Brady is running on fumes.

“Moving forward, Drew Brees is a better, more valuable (quarterback)… because I believe he has more in the tank,” Sharpe said. “Tom Brady is on fumes. If I’m him, the next gas station, I’m not passing it. I’m going to fill up, because sometimes you’re like, ‘No, I can get something cheaper down the road.’ Don’t you pass that gas station, Tom, because it’s almost over.”

Statistically, Brady threw 24 touchdowns and eight interceptions during the regular season. Meanwhile, Brees played five fewer games due to a hand injury, but threw 27 touchdowns and four interceptions. Of course, these statistics don’t take into account other factors like weapons to throw to (or lack thereof).

Brees announced Tuesday he’s returning to the Saints for the 2020 season, so it’s no longer a question of which anticipated free agent is a better option, but rather, who will prove they have more in the tank next season – wherever Brady ends up.

