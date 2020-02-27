Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree.

Shaquille O’Neal rattled rims in the NBA for many years, and it appears his daughter, Me’arah, isn’t too far away herself. O’Neal’s son Shareef took to Twitter on Wednesday to post a video of his 13-year-old sister come extremely close to slamming one down.

Me’arah currently is 6-foot-4, and looks like she has a bright future ahead of her.

For more, check out the “Social Drive” video above from “NESN After Hours,” presented by Nissan.

Thumbnail photo via Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports Images