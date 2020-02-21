Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Celtics have clearly not been interested in any of the current candidates on the NBA’s buyout market, but perhaps one player will change that.

Former Detroit Pistons forward Markieff Morris is now eligible to sign with another NBA team. The 30-year-old Morris agreed to a contract buyout with the Pistons on Friday, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

The Celtics were reportedly one of a few teams interested in Morris prior to the NBA trade deadline earlier this month, leading to the belief they could try to pursue him now as a free agent — and they should.

A 6-foot-8, 245-pound forward that’s able to guard a variety of positions, Morris would be an intriguing fit for an already versatile group. Of course, his twin brother, Marcus, played in Boston for two seasons and was a crucial piece in the 2017-18 team which reached Game 7 of the NBA Finals largely due to his ability to guard.

The free agent Morris has played in 44 games while averaging about 22.5 minutes per contest this year in Detroit. He’s averaged 11.0 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists.

The 2011 first-round selection would surely help provide a veteran presence off the bench, even if the Celtics’ established core will be on the floor to close out games when the postseason arrives.

Morris has already garnered interest from the Los Angles Lakers and Toronto Raptors, according to reports.

