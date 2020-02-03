Skip Bayless wasted absolutely no time ripping the 49ers.

San Francisco led the Kansas City Chiefs 20-10 at one point in Super Bowl LIV. But Patrick Mahomes and Co. came back to win at Hard Rock Stadium.

But if the 49ers had someone like say, Tom Brady, Bayless thinks the outcome would have been different. The FOX Sports 1 talking head immediately took to Twitter to voice his opinion, noting San Fran “should dump” Jimmy Garoppolo for the New England Patriots signal-caller.

THE TRUTH IS, THE 49ERS SHOULD DUMP JIMMY G AND SIGN BRADY FOR THE NEXT TWO YEARS. HE GREW UP A 49ERS FAN. HE WOULD'VE WON THIS GAME TONIGHT. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) February 3, 2020

OK, Skip.

Of course, Brady’s future in New England is unclear. And even though the 42-year-old isn’t “going anywhere,” he still can become a free agent for the first time in his 20-year career when the new league year begins in March.

