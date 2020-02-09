Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

It’s been two weeks since Kobe Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif., but the NBA legend still is being remembered by some of the world’s biggest names.

Spike Lee is the latest celebrity to pay tribute to the late Los Angeles Lakers legend.

The award-winning director arrived at the 92nd Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in L.A. on Sunday sporting a Kobe Bryant-themed outfit: A royal purple suit with gold trim featuring the numbers 2 and 4 on either lapel and a pair of orange Nike Kobe 9 Eli “Strategy” shoes. Some purple frames and a matching hat tied the entire outfit together.

Check it out, via Lee’s Instagram account:

Beautiful.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images