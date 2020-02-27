Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Bruins will reunite with an old friend Thursday night at TD Garden.

Tyler Seguin will be back in Boston as the B’s and Stars wrap up their regular-season series. Boston claimed the sides’ first tilt with a 2-1 victory in Dallas back on Opening Night.

The Black and Gold will be looking to get back in the win column following back-to-back losses. The Stars, meanwhile, will try to push their win streak to three.

Here’s how to watch Stars vs. Bruins online:

When: Thursday, Feb. 27 at 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | NBC Sports

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images