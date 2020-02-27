The Bruins will reunite with an old friend Thursday night at TD Garden.
Tyler Seguin will be back in Boston as the B’s and Stars wrap up their regular-season series. Boston claimed the sides’ first tilt with a 2-1 victory in Dallas back on Opening Night.
The Black and Gold will be looking to get back in the win column following back-to-back losses. The Stars, meanwhile, will try to push their win streak to three.
Here’s how to watch Stars vs. Bruins online:
When: Thursday, Feb. 27 at 7:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBC Sports
Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | NBC Sports
