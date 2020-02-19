Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

One of the first steps of a breakup is deleting all evidence of your ex from your social media presence.

No moves have been made yet, but it appears wideout Stefon Diggs has wiped away any trace of the Minnesota Vikings from his Instagram.

Cue the eyeball emojis.

Breakup 101: Delete all pics of your ex from your Instagram page. 👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/FFBrAQS0OG — Alexandra Francisco (@ByAlFrancisco) February 19, 2020

The 26-year-old signed a five-year, $72 million contract ahead of the 2018 season. In 2019, Diggs had a career-best season with the Vikings with 1,130 receiving yards on 63 catches with six touchdowns. But things weren’t entirely smooth.

Diggs was the subject of trade rumors throughout the 2019 season. After a quiet offensive performance from New England against the Buffalo Bills in Week 4 of last season, Diggs sent out a cryptic tweet that got a rise from Patriots fans. Shortly after, when asked about the validity to rumors of him requesting a trade, Diggs told reporters “there is truth to all rumors.”

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports