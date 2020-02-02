Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Stephon Gilmore made some history Saturday night. And he knows he couldn’t have done it without Patriots fans.

The New England cornerback won the Defensive Player of the Year Award at the NFL Honors ceremony. He became the first Patriot to win the award, and the first cornerback since 2009.

And after a standing ovation from Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, a congratulatory shoutout from teammate Tom Brady, Gilmore had a message of his own.

“Hey Pats Nation. Thank you for your support. Thank you for voting for me for Defensive Player of the Year. It’s a great honor to be the first Patriot. … I couldn’t have done it without the fans, my teammates, coaches, a lot of people behind the scenes. Go Pats.”

A message from the DPOY himself! 📺: #NFLHonors | Tonight at 8PM ET on FOX pic.twitter.com/znaroDwopC — New England Patriots (@Patriots) February 1, 2020

Gilmore had one heck of a 2019 season in New England. He tied for first with six interceptions (two of those being pick-sixes) and ranked first in passes defended with 20.

Thumbnail photo via David Kohl/USA TODAY Sports Images