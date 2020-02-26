Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Stephon Gilmore is on a quest to locate a capable nanny, but the New England Patriots cornerback apparently is having some trouble.

In a tweet many parents surely can relate to, Gilmore lamented his search for someone he can trust to watch over his children. And, in typical Gilmore fashion, he delivered the take in a deadpan tone that made it difficult to tell whether he was joking, annoyed, or a combination of the two.

Take a look:

Finding a nanny and fully trusting them is difficult. — The Gilly Lock (@BumpNrunGilm0re) February 25, 2020

Best of luck, Steph.

Gilmore is coming off perhaps the best season for a cornerback in Patriots history. The 29-year-old received the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year award, in addition to being named to his third Pro Bowl roster.

