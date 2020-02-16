Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Sun have re-signed yet another key role player.

Connecticut has agreed to bring back Bria Holmes for a second season, the team announced Saturday. No details of the agreement were made public, per team policy.

Holmes has played a major role off Connecticut’s bench, averaging 6.3 points per game in 2019. She’s averaged 7.2 points and 2.3 rebounds on 40.3 percent shooting per game in her first three seasons in the WNBA.

The Connecticut native is thrilled about her return.

“Connecticut, I’m back!” Holmes said, per a statement released by the team Saturday. “Nothing is more exciting than being back in my home state playing in front of my daughter, family and friends. I can’t wait to get back to work and continue to grow as a basketball player and teammate. I’m ready to compete and bring a championship back to Connecticut.”

The Sun kick off the regular season against the New York Liberty on Saturday, May 16.

Thumbnail photo via Chris Poss/Connecticut Sun