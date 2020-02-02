Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

At long last, Super Bowl LIV has arrived.

The Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers will meet Sunday night for the right to hoist the Lombardi Trophy. The Chiefs are looking to win just their second Super Bowl championship, while the Niners have an opportunity to win their sixth, which would tie the New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers for most all time.

Regardless of who you root for, it’s hard to deny that this is a game between the two best teams the NFL has to offer. It also features Patrick Mahomes, probably the best player currently in the game.

Will Mahomes and the Chiefs’ prolific passing offense prove too much for San Francisco’s excellent defense? Can Jimmy Garoppolo keep pace if Kansas City starts going crazy? Can the Chiefs, who bottled up Derrick Henry in the AFC Championship Game, limit the 49ers’ dynamic running game?

We’ll find out soon enough.

Here’s how to watch Super Bowl LIV online and on TV:

When: Sunday, Feb. 2 at 6:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Go

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images