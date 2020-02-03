Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Super Bowl LIV proved to be an unforgettable night with two titans of the industry putting on a show in Miami.

Oh, and the game was pretty good, too.

The Kansas City Chiefs stormed back to beat the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night at Hard Rock Stadium, a game that could mark the beginning of something very special in Kansas Missouri.

But the real stars of the night might have been Shakira and Jennifer Lopez. The duo teamed up for one of the most exciting, jaw-dropping Super Bowl halftime shows in recent memory. At the very least, it beat the hell out of Maroon 5’s performance from a year ago.

Watch Shakira and J-Lo steal the show in the video below.

The bar is set pretty high for whoever takes the stage next year in Tampa Bay.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images