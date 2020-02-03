7:55 p.m.: ***GOOD BOY ALERT***

(Thank you, WeatherTech.)

7:50 p.m.: The Mr. Peanut funeral has arrived… or has it?

Either way, the Kool-Aid Man is there, and we’re all for it.

 

7:45 p.m.: “Rick and Morty” + Pringles = Epic.

7:35 p.m.: Baby carriers, pool floats and luggage are just some of the things available on the… Avocados From Mexico Shopping Network?

7:20 p.m.: This Cheetos commercial is *so* relatable.

7:15 p.m.: Been wondering what that Tom Brady picture was all about the other night? Well, here’s your answer.

Brady continued to tease his future with the New England Patriots in a commercial for Hulu — all while highlighting all the ways you can watch sports on the popular streaming service.

And Tom Brady haters probably didn’t get the answer they were hoping to hear.

“I’m not going anywhere,” he said.

Well, alrighty then.

7:10 p.m.: We were pretty stoked when we first saw Jason Mamoa show up in this Rocket Mortgage ad, until…

6:55 p.m.: Another big movie trailer, this time for the ninth installment of the “Fast and Furious” series. (Hello there, John Cena.)

6:45 p.m.: Next up: a trailer for Disney’s live-action reboot for “Mulan,” which hits theatres March 26.

We also got a reboot of the “Jake from State Farm” commercial — and it actually was pretty well done. 

Julian Edelman and a bunch of other NFL greats, both past and present, made an appearance in a commercial celebrating the NFL’s 100th season that bled onto the field.

6:30p.m.: Tom Cruise gets us going with a trailer for “Top Gun: Maverick,” which hits theatres June 26.

6:15 p.m.: Grab your popcorn! Kick-off for Super Bowl LIV is just around the corner.

And while the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs battle for the Lombardi Trophy, we’re glad you’re tuned in to NESN.com for the really important aspect of Super Bowl Sunday — the commercials.

You’ll laugh, you may (or may not) cry and you’ll definitely see plenty of celebrity cameos, so be sure to tune in here for multi-million dollar Super Bowl commercial fun!

