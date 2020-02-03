Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

7:55 p.m.: ***GOOD BOY ALERT***

(Thank you, WeatherTech.)

7:50 p.m.: The Mr. Peanut funeral has arrived… or has it?

Either way, the Kool-Aid Man is there, and we’re all for it.

Hello world, I’m happy to be back! I can’t believe everyone came together for little old me! #BabyNut pic.twitter.com/8DpCFjZzX3 — Baby Nut (@MrPeanut) February 3, 2020

7:45 p.m.: “Rick and Morty” + Pringles = Epic.

The infinite adventures of @RickandMorty meet the infinite adventures of Pringles Flavor Stacking. pic.twitter.com/8SQB6vE0ZP — Pringles (@Pringles) January 28, 2020

7:35 p.m.: Baby carriers, pool floats and luggage are just some of the things available on the… Avocados From Mexico Shopping Network?

The Avocados From Mexico Shopping Network is open and accepting calls. Check out the full spot now! 1-844-AFM-SHOP#AvoNetwork #SBLIV pic.twitter.com/9A50RWEBjP — Avocados From Mexico (@AvosFromMexico) February 3, 2020

7:20 p.m.: This Cheetos commercial is *so* relatable.

What happens when you show a hundred million people the power of Cheetle? We’re about to find out. Rewatch our #SBLIV spot now. #CantTouchThis #ItsCheetle #Cheetos pic.twitter.com/rGFRlSv2jV — Chester Cheetah (@ChesterCheetah) February 3, 2020

7:15 p.m.: Been wondering what that Tom Brady picture was all about the other night? Well, here’s your answer.

Brady continued to tease his future with the New England Patriots in a commercial for Hulu — all while highlighting all the ways you can watch sports on the popular streaming service.

And Tom Brady haters probably didn’t get the answer they were hoping to hear.

“I’m not going anywhere,” he said.

Tom Brady has a big announcement about his future… pic.twitter.com/0dD7XrnnHB — Hulu (@hulu) February 3, 2020

Well, alrighty then.

7:10 p.m.: We were pretty stoked when we first saw Jason Mamoa show up in this Rocket Mortgage ad, until…

Home. Where comfortable means no shoes, no wig, and no … ? 🤔 See how Jason Momoa gets comfortable at home and how we can help you #GetComfortable financing one. pic.twitter.com/YydJuhPIuU — Rocket Mortgage by Quicken Loans (@RocketMortgage) February 3, 2020

6:55 p.m.: Another big movie trailer, this time for the ninth installment of the “Fast and Furious” series. (Hello there, John Cena.)

Hallelujah. Get your tickets for F9 now – in theaters May 22! https://t.co/W9rR5Nyvdh pic.twitter.com/4SoYy5KIGm — #F9 (@TheFastSaga) February 2, 2020

6:45 p.m.: Next up: a trailer for Disney’s live-action reboot for “Mulan,” which hits theatres March 26.

“You will now take the oath of the warrior. Loyal. Brave. True.” Watch the brand-new trailer for Disney’s #Mulan, in theaters March 27. pic.twitter.com/hM9zZWJe3S — Mulan (@DisneysMulan) February 2, 2020

We also got a reboot of the “Jake from State Farm” commercial — and it actually was pretty well done.

Julian Edelman and a bunch of other NFL greats, both past and present, made an appearance in a commercial celebrating the NFL’s 100th season that bled onto the field.

6:30p.m.: Tom Cruise gets us going with a trailer for “Top Gun: Maverick,” which hits theatres June 26.

Prepare for takeoff and watch the NEW #TopGun: Maverick “Big Game” spot starring @TomCruise – In theatres June 26." pic.twitter.com/0zZF9up8PM — Top Gun (@TopGunMovie) February 2, 2020

6:15 p.m.: Grab your popcorn! Kick-off for Super Bowl LIV is just around the corner.

And while the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs battle for the Lombardi Trophy, we’re glad you’re tuned in to NESN.com for the really important aspect of Super Bowl Sunday — the commercials.

You’ll laugh, you may (or may not) cry and you’ll definitely see plenty of celebrity cameos, so be sure to tune in here for multi-million dollar Super Bowl commercial fun!

Thumbnail photo via Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY Sports Images