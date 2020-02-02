Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

5:38 p.m.: The Patriots failed to reach the Super Bowl this season for the first time since 2015, but the franchise’s Big Three made the trip to Miami regardless.

Tom Brady, Bill Belichick and Robert Kraft all are in attendance tonight.

Touchdown Tom here to watch his former protege #SBLIV pic.twitter.com/0RWmyRAcgZ — KNBR (@KNBR) February 2, 2020

Bill Belichick and Robert Kraft are at the Super Bowl. pic.twitter.com/MFn8nkCdyg — Pats Pulpit (@patspulpit) February 2, 2020

5:10 p.m.: One notable name on Kansas City’s inactive list: running back LeSean McCoy.

The six-time Pro Bowler fell out of favor in the Chiefs’ offense down the stretch. He played just one snap in the divisional round and was inactive for the AFC Championship Game, and reports circulated Saturday that he was unlikely to suit up tonight. He’s a healthy scratch.

Here are the #Chiefs official inactives for #SBLIV: QB Chad Henne

RB LeSean McCoy

OL Jackson Barton

OL Andrew Wylie

LB Darron Lee

CB Morris Claiborne

OL Ryan Hunter — BJ Kissel (@ChiefsReporter) February 2, 2020

Here are the 49ers’ inactives — a list that includes former Patriots wide receiver Jordan Matthews:

4:20 p.m. ET: Greetings from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., where the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers are preparing to square off in Super Bowl LIV.

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are seeking their first championship in 50 years and the first of head coach Andy Reid’s impressive NFL career. They trailed by double digits in each of their first two playoff games but rallied to win both with relative ease.

Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers are looking to cap a remarkable turnaround in Year 3 of the Kyle Shanahan era. After winning just four games last season, San Francisco went an NFC-best 13-3, then used its bulldozing run game to plow through the Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers in the postseason.

Kickoff for what should be a highly entertaining Super Bowl matchup set for 6:30 p.m. ET. Keep it locked here throughout the night for full coverage from Miami.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images