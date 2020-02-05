Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

If you love college sports, then you’ll want to tune in to the NESN networks this weekend.

It all starts Friday with a pair of men’s Hockey East matchups, including a tilt between Vermont and New Hampshire.

Next up is our “Super Saturday,” featuring a whopping three college basketball games and two more Hockey East matchups. Finally, a CAA women’s basketball clash between Drexel and Northeastern on Sunday wraps up the weekend.

Check out the full weekend schedule for college sports on NESN networks below (all times Eastern), and find out where to catch NESNplus on your service here.

Friday, Feb. 7

2 p.m. — Women’s Hockey East: New Hampshire at Boston College (NESN)

3 p.m. — Women’s ECAC hockey: Colgate at Dartmouth (NESNplus)

5 p.m. — Women’s Ivy League basketball: Yale at Harvard (NESN)

7 p.m. — Men’s Hockey East: Providence at UMass (NESN)

7 p.m. — Men’s Hockey East: Vermont at New Hampshire (NESNplus)

Saturday, Feb. 8

12 p.m. — ACC men’s basketball: Boston College at Virginia Tech (NESNplus)

2 p.m. — ACC men’s basketball: Georgia Tech at Pittsburgh (NESNplus)

4 p.m. — America East men’s basketball: UMBC at UMass Lowell (NESNplus)

7 p.m. — Men’s Hockey East: UMass Lowell at Merrimack (NESN)

7 p.m. — Men’s Hockey East: Vermont at New Hampshire (NESNplus)

Sunday, Feb. 9

12 p.m. — ACC women’s basketball: Boston College at Clemson (NESN)

2 p.m. — ACC women’s basketball: Virginia Tech at North Carolina (NESN)

2 p.m. — CAA women’s basketball: Drexel at Northeastern (NESNplus)

Thumbnail photo via NESN