If you love college sports, then you’ll want to tune in to the NESN networks this weekend.

It all starts Friday with a pair of men’s hockey matchups, including a Hockey East tilt between Boston University and New Hampshire. We broke down Boston University‘s play, as well as that of Northeastern, Harvard, and Boston College during the 2020 Beanpot tournament in the latest episode of the “NESN College Hockey Podcast.“

Next up is our “Super Saturday,” featuring a split of three college basketball games and three men’s Hockey East matchups. Finally, a women’s Hockey East face-off between New Hampshire and Boston University on Sunday will close out the weekend.

Check out the full weekend schedule for college sports on NESN networks below (all times Eastern), and find out where to catch NESNplus on your service here.

Friday, Feb. 14

7 p.m. — Men’s ECAC Hockey: Yale at Harvard (NESN)

7 p.m. — Men’s Hockey East: Boston University at New Hampshire (NESNplus)

Saturday, Feb. 15

1 p.m. — Patriot League women’s basketball: Navy at Boston University (NESNplus)

2 p.m. — ACC men’s basketball: Wake Forest at Miami (NESNplus)

4:30 p.m. — Men’s Hockey East: Merrimack at No. 7 Boston College (NESN)

5 p.m. — Women’s Ivy League basketball: Princeton at Brown (NESNplus)

7:30 p.m. — Men’s Hockey East: UConn at No. 17 Maine (NESN)

8 p.m. — Men’s Hockey East: No. 11 UMass Lowell at No. 12 Northeastern (NESNplus)

Sunday, Jan. 6

12 p.m. — Women’s Hockey East: Vermont at Holy Cross (NESN)

1 p.m. — ACC women’s basketball: Pittsburgh at Syracuse (NESNplus)

2:30 p.m. — Women’s Hockey East: New Hampshire at No.9 Boston University (NESN)