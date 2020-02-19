Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

If you love college sports, then be sure to tune in to the NESN networks this weekend.

It all starts Friday with a men’s Hockey East matchup between No. 10 Northeastern and No. 6 Boston College. We interviewed Northeastern head coach Jim Madigan and broke down what led to the team’s third straight Beanpot tournament title in the latest episode of the “NESN College Hockey Podcast.”

Next up is our “Super Saturday,” featuring a split of three college basketball games and three men’s Hockey East matchups. Finally, an ACC women’s basketball tilt between Miami and Boston College on Sunday will close out the weekend.

Check out the full weekend schedule for college sports on NESN networks below (all times Eastern), and find out where to catch NESNplus on your service here.

Friday, Feb. 21

7 p.m. — Men’s Hockey East: No. 10 Northeastern at No. 6 Boston College (NESN)

Saturday, Feb. 22

12 p.m. — Atlantic 10 women’s basketball: Davidson at UMass (NESNplus)

2 p.m. — Patriot League women’s basketball: Colgate at Holy Cross (NESNplus)

4 p.m. — ACC men’s basketball: Georgia Tech at Syracuse (NESNplus)

4:30 p.m. — Men’s Hockey East: Vermont at Maine (NESN)

7 p.m. — Men’s Hockey East: UConn at Boston University (NESN)

7 p.m. — Men’s Hockey East: No. 14 UMass Lowell at No. 8 UMass (NESNplus)

Sunday, Feb. 23

12 p.m. — ACC women’s basketball: North Carolina at Wake Forest (NESNplus)

2 p.m. — CAA women’s basketball: Towson at Northeastern (NESNplus)

4 p.m. — ACC women’s basketball: Miami at Boston College (NESN)