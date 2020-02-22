Another day, another double-double for Tacko Fall.
The Boston Celtics center amassed a double-double during the Maine Red Claws’ win against the College Park Skyhawks on Thursday. And Fall picked up right where he left off during the Red Claws’ contest Saturday.
The 7-foot-5 center notched 16 points (8-of-13 shooting) with 15 rebounds. While Maine wasn’t able to secure the win, the center was able to provide quite a few highlights.
Don't give @tackofall99 a clear lane to the hoop! #CrustaceanNation pic.twitter.com/lD3QFv0GnN
— Maine Red Claws (@maineredclaws) February 22, 2020
Waterfall! Tremont ➡️ @tackofall99 #CrustaceanNation pic.twitter.com/I1z6FSuEyn
— Maine Red Claws (@maineredclaws) February 22, 2020
King of the Paint! 👑 @tackofall99 #CrustaceanNation pic.twitter.com/WTUkK1kkTi
— Maine Red Claws (@maineredclaws) February 22, 2020
And not just not on the offensive side of the ball, as Fall accounted for three blocked shots.
Tack🚫 @tackofall99 #CrustaceanNation pic.twitter.com/czPjHMST8F
— Maine Red Claws (@maineredclaws) February 22, 2020
The Red Claws are 25-10 on the season, good for second place in the G League’s Eastern Conference.
Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images