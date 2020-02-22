Another day, another double-double for Tacko Fall.

The Boston Celtics center amassed a double-double during the Maine Red Claws’ win against the College Park Skyhawks on Thursday. And Fall picked up right where he left off during the Red Claws’ contest Saturday.

The 7-foot-5 center notched 16 points (8-of-13 shooting) with 15 rebounds. While Maine wasn’t able to secure the win, the center was able to provide quite a few highlights.

And not just not on the offensive side of the ball, as Fall accounted for three blocked shots.

The Red Claws are 25-10 on the season, good for second place in the G League’s Eastern Conference.

