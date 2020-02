Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The TD Bank Mini One-On-One tournament is in full swing.

NESN’s Dale Arnold, Billy Jaffe and Barry Pederson broke down the top 10 highlights so far in the U-12 girls’ tournament as the championship game quickly approaches. The champion will be crowned Friday in the first intermission between the Boston Bruins and Calgary Flames.

For more, check out the video clip above played during Wednesday night’s game between the Bruins and Edmonton Oilers, presented by TD Bank.