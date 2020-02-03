Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Remember that cryptic picture Tom Brady posted that showed him walking toward (or away?) from Gillette Stadium?

Well, we have our answers to what it all means.

The New England Patriots quarterback appeared in a black-and-white commercial during Super Bowl LIV. Brady began the ad by saying, “They say all good things come to an end,” which probably struck fear into New England.

“They say all good things come to an end. That the best just know when to walk away. So to my teammates, my family and most of all, my fans, you deserve to hear this from me.”

OK … so is the 42-year-old calling it a career?

No. He’s just telling you about Hulu and how It doesn’t have “just live sports.”

Check it out:

Yes, he ended it by saying, “I’m not going anywhere.”

Now Patriots fans can analyze that until either Brady re-signs with New England or another NFL team when the new league year starts in March.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images