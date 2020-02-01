Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

One of the craziest stories in sports this past decade has been made into a documentary for all to enjoy and will air Saturday night prior to the “NFL Honors”.

Most New England Patriots fans remember Super Bowl LI for two things: One is the ultimate comeback win after trailing the Atlanta Falcons 28-3 in the third quarter. The other is the fact Tom Brady’s jersey somehow was stolen after the game and the wild hunt that followed to find it.

“The Great Brady Heist”, as part of FOX Sports’ Magnify documentary series, certainly will be the first of its kind, as it details what went down following the game and the extraordinary effort to locate and return Brady’s jersey.

The trailer for the documentary is below.

Here’s how to watch “The Great Brady Heist”:

Date: Saturday, Feb. 1, at 7 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Go

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images