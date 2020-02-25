Oregon State quarterback Jake Luton seems to be the early leader in the clubhouse as the recipient of the toughest question asked by the New England Patriots.

Luton, a sixth-year senior who threw for 2,714 yards and 28 touchdowns this past season, was put on the spot by the Patriots as the team asked him how he would feel about replacing six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady.

Luton addressed the question, and his response, while speaking to the media during the 2020 NFL combine Tuesday in Indianapolis.

“I think that was a great question,” Luton said, per Patriots Wire’s Henry McKenna. “It was a fair question for them to ask.

“Those are big shoes to fill. But for me, I’m a pretty even-keeled guy. I kind of reiterated that,” Luton said. “I said ‘I’m going to be consistent. I’m going to be prepared as best as I can be. I’ve never let any of the outside noise distract me, so I don’t think that would be an issue. I’d bring it every day and prove that I’m a leader, no matter if it’s a high or a low. Keep doing it every day, however that pans out, you know, I’m not going to worry about filling anyone’s shoes. Just doing the best that I can do.”

Not a bad answer.

Luton was referred to by one coach as a future NFL quarterback “that nobody is talking about” while Bleacher Report said he could be a Day 2 draftee due to his size and throwing ability.

The 42-year-old Brady, on the other hand, is set to become a free agent on March 18.

