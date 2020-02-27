Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins might enter the NHL playoffs atop the heap if Ondrej Kase demonstrates his worth.

ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski named the Bruins winger as the team’s player who has “the most to prove” over the stretch run of the 2019-20 NHL regular season. The Bruins acquired Kase last week from the Anaheim Ducks in a trade, and Boston hopes he’ll boost the team’s Stanley Cup prospects by improving its secondary scoring rate. This is the focus of Wyshynski’s analysis.

“The Bruins’ key deadline acquisition is expected to slot next to David Krejci,” Wyshynski wrote Thursday. “The rest of the regular season will be a proving ground for their chemistry, and the oft-injured winger’s ability to stay in the lineup.”

Kase, who hasn’t played since Feb. 7 after getting hit in the head and later dealing with flu-like symptoms, is expected to make his Bruins debut Thursday at TD Garden against the Dallas Stars.

Wyshynski also improved the Bruins’ standing in ESPN’s latest NHL power rankings from No. 2 to No. 1, following a Wednesday to Wednesday ranking period in which they beat the Calgary Flames on the road, lost heavily to the Canucks in Vancouver and fell to the Flames at home. Those wondering why Boston now tops the ESPN’s NHL power rankings need only look at the No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning, who lost each of its three games during the corresponding period.

However, NHL.com prevented the Bruins from becoming the undisputed No. 1 overall team on the NHL power rankings scene, as the league’s website kept the Bruins at No. 2 for a fourth consecutive week. Dan Rosen highlights Brad Marchand’s fine form but laments the sudden collapse of Boston’s defense in his weekly “Hit” and “Miss” segments.

Hit: Forward Brad Marchand has 10 points in a seven-game point streak (two goals, eight assists).

Miss: The Bruins have lost two games in a row, allowing 14 goals.

The Bruins will host the Stars Thursday, then visit the New York Islanders on Saturday and the Lightning on Tuesday. It’s a safe bet Boston will rise or fall based on the results of these games.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images