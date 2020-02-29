Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Celtics will host the Houston Rockets at TD Game on Saturday with a bit of history on their side.

It’s something that should give Celtics fans, shall we say, a leap of confidence.

The Celtics enter the contest against the Rockets having won four consecutive games on Leap Day. Boston’s last loss on Feb. 29 took place more than three decades ago in 1984 against the New York Knicks, according to a tweet from @Celtics_Stats on Saturday.

The Celtics will take on the Rockets for the second and final time this season at 8:30 p.m. ET. Boston lost it’s first go-around with the Western Conference contenders back on Feb. 11.

Boston point guard Kemba Walker will be out for the fifth straight game (sore left knee), while center Robert Williams is available to make his return.

Thumbnail photo via Russell Isabella/USA TODAY Sports Images