Jayson Tatum’s play of late has people talking, and rightfully so.

The Boston Celtics’ forward scored 41 points against the Los Angeles Lakers Sunday and despite it being a losing effort, tying his career high set earlier this season. And right now, he’s all the NBA world can talk about.

Former Celtics center Kendrick Perkins believes that his performance on Sunday placed him right in the middle of the MVP conversations.

“He is a superstar in the making,” Perkins said Monday on ESPN’s “Get Up.” “Listen, Jayson Tatum overnight went from an All-Star to possibly being in the MVP conversation. When you watch Jayson Tatum before the All-Star break, he killed the (Los Angeles) Clippers and Kawhi Leonard and flat out outplayed them. And then you watch them last night and he was putting on a clinic. All across the board. He was in his suitcase. Not his bag, he was in his suitcase. And when you look at Jayson Tatum, I wouldn’t be surprised if this kid would be a Celtic for life.”

Tatum’s stardom only continues to grow with two incredible showings against both Los Angeles teams. LeBron James did call him “Young King,” after all.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images