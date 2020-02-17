Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s spring training time in Major League Baseball, and several teams have invited former players back to help their rosters prepare for the upcoming season. And that includes one former Boston Red Sox infielder.

Kevin Youkilis was spotted at the Chicago Cub’s camp down in Mesa, Ariz. on Monday as the team took the field for a full practice for the first time. The first baseman-turned-brewery owner was captured assisting the squad by the Chicago Tribune’s Mark Gonzalez.

Check it out:

Youk isn’t the only former Red Sox working with the Cubs, however. Former Sox catcher David Ross was named manager of the team in October after Chicago parted ways with veteran skipper Joe Maddon after five years.

It’s unclear what his role was with the team, but we love seeing Youk back on the field in any capacity.

