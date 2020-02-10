Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Justin Bethel showcased an off-the-field interest over the weekend, and it caught the eye of many in the fashion world.

Bethel, the New England Patriots special teams standout, made his debut in New York Fashion Week on Saturday in a show for the brand Alex Carter.

“Got to do something a little different for the first time and had a great time doing it,” Bethel wrote on his Instagram.

It’s not the first time a member of the Patriots had walked in Fashion Week as former receiver Danny Amendola did so in 2017 for German designer Philipp Plein.

At least coach Bill Belichick has someone to talk to about fashion now, right?

Thumbnail photo via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images