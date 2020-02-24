Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

At first glance, Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum put together a noteworthy performance during Sunday’s loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.

But upon digging even further, you’d be hard-pressed not to be even more impressed by the former No. 3 pick and first time NBA All-Star.

The 21-year-old Tatum not only matched his career-high with 41 points in the 114-112 loss to the Lakers, but became the youngest player with a 40-point game in the history of the Celtics-Lakers rivalry, including the postseason, per ESPN Stats and Info.

No Boston player had scored 40 or more points in the rivalry since Celtic great Paul Pierce did so in March 2001.

“That kid is special,” Lakers star LeBron James said of Tatum after the game, per ESPN. “Obviously, that’s the reason he’s a first-time All-Star. He’s been special all year.”

Both Tatum and James showed their mutual respect as the pair posted to Instagram Sunday night.

