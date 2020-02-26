Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Tim Tebow is taking his baseball talents to the land of his birth.

The New York Mets outfielder will play for Philippines in qualifying games for the 2021 World Baseball Classic, the tournament announced Wednesday via Twitter. Tebow was born in Manila, Philippines, and his family moved to Florida when he was three.

Mets OF Tim Tebow will play for Team Philippines in the World Baseball Classic Qualifiers. pic.twitter.com/HM6G4sASN2 — WBC Baseball (@WBCBaseball) February 26, 2020

Tebow, a Heisman Trophy winner and former NFL quarterback, is starting his fourth full season as a professional baseball player. He has climbed through the Mets organization to Triple-A Syracuse and is with the big league club in spring training for the fourth time.

Despite being a certifiable celebrity in the United States, and perhaps one abroad too, the 32-year-old wouldn’t have earned a spot on Team USA’s World Baseball Classic squad. Playing for Philippines will give Tebow some international baseball experience, which might benefit him in yet-to-be-determined ways.

Philippines will compete in the World Baseball Classic qualifying tournament, which will take place between March 12 and 25. Philippines will compete with the Czech Republic, Great Britain, New Zealand, Panama and Spain in Pool 2, and the top two finishers will qualify for the World Baseball Classic.

The 2021 World Baseball Classic will take place between March 9 and 23, 2021, in Taiwan, Japan, Phoenix, Ariz., and Miami, Fla.

Thumbnail photo via Jim Rassol/USA TODAY Sports Images