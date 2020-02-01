Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tom Brady was thrilled to see teammate Stephon Gilmore take home NFL Defensive Player of the Year honors.

Shortly after the award was announced during Saturday’s NFL Honors ceremony, Brady saluted the New England Patriots’ star cornerback in an enthusiastic Instagram post.

“Congrats @bumpnrungilmore on winning such a prestigious award!” the Patriots quarterback wrote. “There was no doubt to me and all our teammates how incredible you played week after week! But the work during practice is what we all admired and respected! You worked your ass off and we are all proud of you!!! ‘LOCK EM UP STEPH!!!’ ”

Gilmore, a Pro Bowler and first-team All-Pro in each of the last two seasons, ranked first in the NFL in passes defended (20) and tied for first in interceptions (six, including two pick-sixes) during the 2019 campaign. He’s the first Patriot ever to win Defensive Player of the Year and the first cornerback to do so since Charles Woodson in 2009.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images