Tom Brady is expecting big things from N’Keal Harry in 2020.

Harry, the New England Patriots’ first-round pick in the 2019 draft, didn’t quite reach his potential in his rookie year. He began the season on injured reserve and upon his return showed some nice flashes, but never became a major factor in the Pats’ lackluster offense.

But the 22-year-old obviously is intent on taking a step forward in his second pro season, and it sounds like Brady is in his corner.

Tom Brady predicts a big year for N’Keal Harry. pic.twitter.com/GeAc4oCn2y — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) February 28, 2020

“Going to be a great year for you,” Brady wrote.

Whether Brady is around for that great year or not is the lingering question. For the first time in his career, the 42-year-old signal-caller will hit free agency, and it’s no sure thing he calls Foxboro home next season.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images