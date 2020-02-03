Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Patriots certainly made their presence felt Super Bowl Sunday.

Tom Brady set the internet ablaze when the mystery behind his cryptic social media post finally was revealed. But before New England’s quarterback pulled a fast one over the football world, his head coach stole the show during the Super Bowl LIV pregame ceremony.

Bill Belichick, Brady and a few other members of Patriots lore were honored prior to kickoff as members of the NFL 100 team. Belichick was met with a chorus of boos by those in attendance at Hard Rock Stadium, and he reacted to the unfavorable reception by flashing his multiple Super Bowl rings.

Brady only needed one word to respond to the mic drop.

“Goat,” Brady wrote in the comment section of the post above.

Linebacker Dont’a Hightower got a kick out of the move as well.

Ight bill I see you flexing out there 😂😂💪😎 — Dont'a Hightower (@zeus30hightower) February 2, 2020

On the topic of Belichick and Brady, it will reportedly be up to those two pillars of the Patriots organization to work out TB12’s future in Foxboro.

Thumbnail photo via Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports Images