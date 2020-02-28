The New England Patriots are in the midst of a very busy and important offseason.
Quarterback Tom Brady could leave the team in free agency but so could a handful of other players that have been vital to the team’s success in recent years. NESN’s Doug Kyed discusses the latest on the Patriots’ top players in free agency during “Fast Forward” on “NESN Sports Update,” presented by Sullivan Tire.
Check out what Kyed had to say in the video above.
Thumbnail photo via Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports