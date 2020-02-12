Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tom Brady’s preparations for the 2020 NFL campaign already have begun, and he wants his favorite target to join the party.

Mere moments after Super Bowl LIV, Brady made it clear he had his sights set on Week 1 of the upcoming season and he made a vow not to be on the sidelines of football’s biggest stage next February. While it remains to be seen who Brady will be playing for next season, Julian Edelman certainly is hoping it’s the Patriots, as the veteran wideout already has issued to a plea to the star quarterback to stay in New England.

As such, Brady’s message to the Super Bowl LIII MVP on Wednesday surely must have put a smile on his face.

“Get back to the east coast so we can throw 💯,” Brady commented on Edelman’s latest Instagram post.

Try to contain your excitement, Patriots fans.

While Brady can officially become a free agent March 18, a few league insiders believe we’ll have a relatively clear picture of Brady’s future several days prior.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images